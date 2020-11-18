T1 signs Keria as the team’s starting support for 2021

T1 might have the best bottom lane in the LCK.

The first high-profile signing has hit the LCK, with T1 acquiring former DRX support Keria for its starting lineup.

The 18-year old phenom made waves throughout 2020 as one of the best young supports in Korea—he and veteran AD carry Deft became a feared bottom lane in the LCK. With superstar mid laner Chovy, the team was able to finish with back-to-back top-three finishes during the Spring and Summer Splits.

기쁜 소식을 전해드립니다.

T1의 새로운 서포터로 "Keria" 류민석 선수가 팀에 합류하였습니다. 류민석 선수의 새로운 출발을 함께 축하해주세요.



We're thrilled to announce that Ryu "Keria" Min-seok will be joining T1 for 2021. Please welcome Keria to the T1 Family!#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/nubuqHXqRu — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) November 18, 2020

According to Oracle’s Elixir, Keria led all LCK supports in KDA and kill participation percentage during the 2020 Summer Split, while also having the lowest average share of team deaths in his role. He actually led the entire league with 401 assists, which is 78 assists more than T1 support Effort.

At Worlds, DRX was placed into a group with the LPL’s TOP Esports, LCS’ FlyQuest, and the LCL’s Unicorns of Love—the Korean second seed qualified for the knockout stage with ease, only losing to TES twice.

Unfortunately, DRX was matched up with eventual world champions DAMWON Gaming in the first round of the playoffs. During the 2020 Summer Split playoffs, DRX lost against DWG in the Grand Finals, and this time was no different—Keria and his teammates were swept in dominant fashion.

Keria will now be joining star AD carry Teddy in the bottom lane for T1. Since Teddy joined T1 at the end of 2019, he has been one of the best marksman in the league. Last season, he led all LCK ADCs in KDA, with only 53 deaths through 42 games.

With a star-powered bottom lane locked in for the 2021 Spring Split, T1 might have enough firepower to challenge DAMWON when we finally hit the new year.

