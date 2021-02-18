South Korean court reportedly fines cvMax $900 in final verdict of Griffin case

The former Griffin head coach was suspended from the LCK for five months in December.

Former Griffin coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho has been fined one million South Korean won (roughly $901) as the final verdict in his trial stemming from a lawsuit filed by a player on his previous League of Legends team, according to a report by Inven Global.

At the end of 2019, former Griffin top laner Choi “Sword” Sung-won filed a police report against cvMax. This led to a formal trial being held over the past year. Multiple witnesses were questioned during the trial, and while they said they didn’t witness the incident that cvMax was sued for, they did say there was physical contact during some of the feedback sessions, according to Inven Global.

The case reached the South Korean Esports Fairness Committee during the 2020 League offseason. Following their separate examination, cvMax was suspended from the LCK for five months, regardless of the court’s decision. As a result of this suspension, cvMax can’t be registered on a roster for various tournaments and can’t perform any duties of a head coach until May 2021.

Following the announcement of cvMax’s five-month suspension, DRX promoted Kim “SSONG” Sang-soo to be the team’s interim head coach for the 2021 season. DRX are in the top half of the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings with a 5-3 record.

