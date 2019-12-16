Former Griffin top laner Sword reportedly files police report against coach cvMax for alleged assault

Throughout the League of Legends offseason, several reports surfaced about former Griffin coach Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho allegedly physically and verbally abusing his players during his time with the team. Now, top laner Choi “Sword” Sung-won has filed a police report for assault against cvMax, according to Korean media outlet News1.

Last month, Sword, jungler Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong, mid laner Shin “Rather” Hyeong-seop, and coach Byun “Chaos” Young-sub revealed several details about how cvMax threatened his players.

Sword seemed to get the brunt of the coach’s anger, though. The top laner said that cvMax allegedly spoke down to him repeatedly, struck his shoulder multiple times, and threatened to harm him and his family. The 22-year-old also said that he and his family had to go through counseling for mental health issues due to the abuse.

The top laner was eventually replaced by Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon halfway through 2019 but was placed back into the starting lineup for the 2019 World Championship. The team ultimately faltered in the quarterfinals, losing to Invictus Gaming in four games.

Coach cvMax has since joined DragonX as the League team’s newest head coach. He’ll also be joined by star mid laner Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon after Griffin dissolved all of its players’ contracts.

Riot Korea said that a more in-depth investigation into cvMax’s actions will take place before it makes a decision about his future as a coach in the LCK.