Smeb retires from professional League of Legends

The toplaner missed one Worlds title in 2015 and grabbed two LCK titles.

Legendary toplaner Song “Smeb” Kyung-ho has retired from professional League of Legends at 25, he announced on Twitter.

“During my eight years as a professional gamer, there have been highs and lows, but standing at the moment of making a retirement decision, only the highs remain in my memory,” he said.

“I always pursued both small and big goals but my biggest and sincerest goal that made me who I am right now and helped me reach my goals was to make my fans happy. All the cheers I received from the fans was a big motivation and an energizer for me to never give up and to reach further.”

Smeb started his career in 2013 by joining Incredible Miracle and ended it in KT Rolster. Over those years, he competed in a total of 606 competitions and grabbed over 350 wins.

He also competed in several World Championships, finishing the 2015 tournament as runner-up with KOO Tigers, a team that marked the history of South-Korean competitive scene.

He ended the 2016 Worlds in semifinals with Tigers too, and then grabbed four regional titles of the LCK and KeSPA Cup in 2016, 2017, and 2018. In the 2020 season, KT Rolster missed their spot in the World Championship by losing over Afreeca Freecs in the Regional Finals.

“After retirement, I’ll be preparing for Chapter Two of my life, actively continuing my individual streaming,” Smeb added.

Over the last months, numerous South-Korean professional League players have announced their retirement including former Tigers players GorillA and Kuro, as well as former World champion Crown.