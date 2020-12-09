Former ROX Tigers mid laner Kuro retires

The 26-year old mid laner, known for his glorious moments during his time on ROX Tigers has retired according to a twitter post by him today.

Kuro has played professional League of Legends since 2013 for multiple teams, but the most remarkable one was ROX Tigers. He was the centerpiece of their dominance during 2016 when they were dominating the LCK and were the favorites to win the World Championship. Sadly, their story has ended in the semifinals when SKT beat them in a very close best-of-five series.

방금 사진을 게시했습니다 https://t.co/mrLhGFdRcC — Seo Haeng Lee (@lolKur0) December 9, 2020

In his detailed Twitter post, he shared his future plans of looking to join a team as a coach after completing his military service while also saying that playing professional League has been his best decision of his life.

“I think the best decision I made in my life was to become a professional gamer. From 2013 to 2020, for eight years I have spent my 20s working as hard as anyone. While being a professional player was a difficult job, with many moments where I wanted to give up but thanks to the fans, family, friends, and my teammates, I was able to last this long.”

Recently, his former teammate from ROX Tigers Gorilla has retired as well.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.