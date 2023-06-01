This shining LoL support has quickly become one of the best picks in the game with a sky-high win rate

Over the last five League of Legends patches, one solid support pick has become one of the strongest in its class with one of the highest win rates in the role.

The Shield of Valoran known as Taric currently holds an early win rate of over 55 percent at Platinum ranks and higher on Patch 13.11, according to League stats aggregate U.GG. He has also led all supports in win rate over three of the last five updates and has been in the top three for the remaining two patches.

Related: Here are the LoL Patch 13.11 notes

Even though Taric is one of the most fabulous champions on the roster, he hasn’t seen much action on the professional stage and still remains a niche pick for players in solo queue with only a 1.3 percent pick rate last patch. Overall, however, he has some great tools that could help other powerful champions thrive in today’s meta.

Taric could be a secret weapon in your next solo queue match. Image via Riot Games

With champions like Zeri, Jinx, and Lucian continuously taking over the bottom lane as the premier choices for AD carry mains, for example, they require some peel to survive against tough matchups with plenty of crowd control. As a result, Taric has some healing, shielding, and a massive stun that can turn the tide of any engage.

His ultimate ability, Cosmic Radiance, can also keep a teamfight alive in the later stages of a game so that these hyper-carry champions can continue the fight, kite away from threats, and start up a comeback while they remain invulnerable for 2.5 seconds. It’s even an easy way to kick off a teamfight so these marksmen can dive into the action without needing to worry too much about a counter-engage.

Related: Riot addressing LoL bug caused by Ivern

Without major buffs or nerfs, Taric’s rarity will probably keep him as a hidden gem among support players. But if Riot ever decides to throw him more love in the patch notes, we could see this dazzling guardian become a more popular choice soon.

About the author