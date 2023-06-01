Riot addressing LoL bug caused by Ivern

Not even two hours after his changes went live, Ivern is breaking the game.

Today is yet another League of Legends patch day, and with it comes an issue impacting a champion that received an extensive amount of help from Riot Games this patch.

The League development team notified players via Twitter today that it is actively investigating a bug caused by Ivern’s W, which places a brush in a desired area that, as of this patch, provides a few new effects. According to the team, certain champions are becoming unable to cast their abilities while sitting in a brush made by Ivern and having their basic attacks empowered, effectively removing key elements from their kits.

🚨 We're aware of a bug that is causing certain abilities to be disabled when champions use autos empowered by Ivern's W and are working on a fix now. — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) June 1, 2023

Notably, Riot has not disabled Ivern from being played, meaning those who pick the champion may experience this bug in their gameplay. It is unclear which champions exactly are having their abilities disabled when sitting in this brush, but it does not appear to be impacting every champion.

Related: Here are the LoL Patch 13.11 notes

Ivern’s “midscope update” went live today as part of Patch 13.11. Following weeks of testing and conversation between Riot and Ivern players, the changes are being treated as net buffs for the champion rather than an overhaul akin to Rell—whose midscope update is also now available. Players noted upon the changes’ release on the PBE that they seemed to unnecessarily affect areas of Ivern’s kit that didn’t need such tuning, ultimately leading to their delay.

As Riot is actively working on a solution to this bug that can completely turn the tides of games, it is likely that a fix will be implemented within the next few hours. If not, Ivern is likely to be disabled from the game until a solution is discovered.

About the author