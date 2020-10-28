Seraphine makes her K/DA debut in new music video “MORE” that’ll “bomb, bomb, blow your mind”

The K-pop group is gearing up for the release of their EP, ALL OUT.

It’s time for another banger.

League of Legends’ virtual K-pop group K/DA premiered their music video for “MORE” today, featuring a floating piano, a motorcycle, and mountains of gold. And upcoming champ and rising pop star Seraphine made her K/DA debut on the new track.

League champs Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa star in the video, along with newcomer Seraphine, delivering a punchy and catchy hit.

K/DA’s debut EP, ALL OUT, brings together a number of new and returning collaborators to create the five-track album. “MORE” features a diverse cast with Madison Beer, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon, as well as Seraphine.

Seraphine should also make her first appearance on Summoner’s Rift sometime this week, bringing her melodious ability kit to Riot’s MOBA.

K/DA’s five-track ALL OUT EP is set to be released on Nov. 6.

