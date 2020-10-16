K/DA unveils all the collaborators featured on upcoming EP ALL OUT, including K-pop group TWICE

League of Legends fans got a taste of K/DA’s new music with “THE BADDEST” earlier this year. And with ALL OUT’s release just a couple of weeks away, now we know all the artists who will be featured on the EP.

The virtual K-pop group unveiled all the collaborators that contributed to their five-track EP today. And while K-pop stars like (G)I-dle’s Soyeon and Miyeon are making a comeback, fans can also expect some new voices.

Here’s ALL OUT’s full track list.

“THE BADDEST” featuring (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla

“MORE” featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and Seraphine

“VILLAIN” featuring Madison Beer and Kim Petras

“I’LL SHOW YOU” featuring TWICE, Bekuh Boom, and Annika Wells

“DRUM GO DUM” featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom

American singers Madison Beer, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom will appear on two tracks, as will (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon. Chinese singer and rapper Lexie Liu will also be featured on “MORE,” along with upcoming League champion Seraphine.

And Riot’s music team collaborated with another K-pop group, bringing in TWICE. It appears all nine members of the girl group will participate in “I’LL SHOW YOU,” a Riot representative told Polygon.

K/DA’s debut track, “POP/STARS,” for League‘s 2018 World Championship was a massive success. The virtual group consists of League champs Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa.

