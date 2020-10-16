K/DA unveils all the collaborators featured on upcoming EP ALL OUT, including K-pop group TWICE

League of Legends fans got a taste of K/DA’s new music with “THE BADDEST” earlier this year. And with ALL OUT’s release just a couple of weeks away, now we know all the artists who will be featured on the EP.
The virtual K-pop group unveiled all the collaborators that contributed to their five-track EP today. And while K-pop stars like (G)I-dle’s Soyeon and Miyeon are making a comeback, fans can also expect some new voices.
Here’s ALL OUT’s full track list.
- “THE BADDEST” featuring (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla
- “MORE” featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, and Seraphine
- “VILLAIN” featuring Madison Beer and Kim Petras
- “I’LL SHOW YOU” featuring TWICE, Bekuh Boom, and Annika Wells
- “DRUM GO DUM” featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom
American singers Madison Beer, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom will appear on two tracks, as will (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon. Chinese singer and rapper Lexie Liu will also be featured on “MORE,” along with upcoming League champion Seraphine.
And Riot’s music team collaborated with another K-pop group, bringing in TWICE. It appears all nine members of the girl group will participate in “I’LL SHOW YOU,” a Riot representative told Polygon.
K/DA’s debut track, “POP/STARS,” for League‘s 2018 World Championship was a massive success. The virtual group consists of League champs Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.