K/DA’s newest EP titled ALL OUT given official release date

Save the date folks because some almighty bangers will be released this November.

League of Legends‘ own virtual K-pop group K/DA is about to make a grand comeback.

Riot has been teasing fans with K/DA promotional content for months now. But the company is finally giving out the first juicy tidbits of information about the group’s long-awaited return to releasing music.

K/DA’s newest EP is slated for release on Nov. 6 and is titled ALL OUT. But that’s not all that was announced about the group’s upcoming project. The album’s official cover art and multiple pieces of promotional artwork have been released alongside this announcement.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

The first single off of this upcoming project was released over a month ago, titled “THE BADDEST,” and was accompanied by a lyric video. When this EP drops in just a few short weeks, expect another handful of tracks to be released alongside “THE BADDEST,” each with their own style, flair, and guest features.

As for the group itself, Akali, Kai’Sa, Evelynn, and Ahri have all returned to the band after the group’s hiatus and will be voiced by K-pop idols Soyeon and Miyeon, as well as newcomers Bea Miller and Wolftyla. K/DA will also debut a new song at the 2020 World Championship with rumored future League champion, Seraphine.

Stay tuned to K/DA’s social channels to find out more information about the virtual group’s comeback, as well as the upcoming League Worlds tournament.