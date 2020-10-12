It’s time, League of Legends fans. Get ready to cheer as loud as you can for Runeterra’s newest musical sensation, Seraphine.

Piltover’s biggest pop star is “sensitive, tenacious, and supportive,” according to Riot Games, and is looking to make a fan out of everyone who hears her music.

If you aren’t looking for a new artist to add to your playlists, however, then maybe you can be convinced to root for her on Summoner’s Rift as the game’s newest champion. The Starry-Eyed Songstress will hit the live servers in Patch 10.22 on Thursday, Oct. 29. Maybe you’ll want some tickets to her concert after she’s carried you in solo queue.

Here are all of Seraphine’s abilities.

Passive – Stage Presence

Every third basic ability Seraphine casts will echo, automatically casting a second time. Additionally, whenever she casts an ability nearby an ally, she will create a Note. Each Note gives her basic attacks more attack range and deals additional magic damage, consuming the Note.

Q – High Note

Seraphine projects a pure note, dealing magic damage that’s increased by the target’s missing health percentage.

W – Surround Sound

Seraphine surrounds her nearby allies in a song, granting herself and her allies movement speed and a shield. If Seraphine is already shielded, she can heal her nearby allies, restoring health based on how many allies are near her.

E – Beat Drop

Seraphine unleashes a heavy soundwave, dealing magic damage to enemies in a line and slowing them. Enemies that are already slowed are rooted, and already rooted enemies are stunned.

Ultimate Ability – Encore

Seraphine takes the stage, projecting a captivating force that charms enemies and deals magic damage. Any champions struck (allies included) become part of the performance, extending the range of the ability and granting allies maximum Notes.

