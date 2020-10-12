When will Seraphine release on League’s live servers?

Mark your calendars, League of Legends fans. Riot Games’ newest champion, Seraphine, has finally been unveiled to the world and she’s ready to jump under the bright lights of Summoner’s Rift.

The big question, however, is when will she be ready to perform for the millions of adoring fans waiting for her debut? The Starry-Eyed Songstress will be headed to live servers for Patch 10.22 where she’ll debut on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to Riot.

Seraphine is one of Runeterra’s most popular recording artists, hailing from the technologically advanced world of Zaun and Piltover. In solo queue, she’s an enchanter who uses the power of music to help her allies take over the battle with heals, shields, and a ton of crowd control.

Alongside Seraphine’s release, Riot will be releasing her first skin. The magical musician will be collaborating with the game’s popular virtual music group, K/DA, in their new cosmetic line, K/DA All Out. She’ll also be joining K/DA on-stage at the 2020 World Championship, where she and the rest of the group will be performing a new track.

For 3,250 RP, players can pick up this new ultimate skin, two icons, an emote, and a border that can be earned as a part of the narrative mission questline you unlock when the skin is purchased.

