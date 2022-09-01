Rioter Meddler named head boss for League, TFT, and Wild Rift

He has worked on League of Legends since its beta phase.

Andrei “Meddler” van Roon has been appointed the new head of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Teamfight Tactics. He will now oversee the production of each of the titles, according to a press release from Riot Games.

The Rioter joined the company over 10 years ago, first as an associate designer. He has since switched roles several times, leading designer teams for years until serving as League‘s game director since 2019.

Meddler will “oversee the future development” of each of the three games “while leading those teams as they continue to strive to meet and exceed player expectations across the portfolio,” according to the press release.

I look forward to even more Spideraxe questions than I've received in the past https://t.co/tGZnlp8j3j — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) August 31, 2022

“I’ve been a huge fan of League from closed beta onwards and have loved all the different ways I’ve had a chance to contribute to the game,” Meddler said on Twitter, adding “getting a lot more involved with TFT and Wild Rift” by taking his new position.

In an interview with Polygon, Meddler talked about his vision for League‘s future and development, including the regularity of patches and balancing the different needs of players.

He also mentioned creating a Wild Rift-exclusive champion was not excluded from the conversation, saying “we’ll want to explore—what does a Wild Rift-unique champion look like?”