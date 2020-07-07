Riot unveils League Prestige skin lineup for the second half of 2020, includes Yasuo, Ezreal, and Kai’Sa

Seven total champions will get Prestige skins for the second half of 2020.

League of Legends fans saving up those Prestige Points and Event Tokens are in luck.

Riot released the complete 2020 lineup of Prestige skins today, which includes Yasuo, Soraka, Teemo, Ezreal, Sett, Kai’Sa, and Diana. While the company was willing to share the champions, developers offered no spoilers on what their thematics will be.

Image via Riot Games

League fans will be able to snag Yasuo and Soraka using Prestige Points. Yasuo will likely be getting a fresh theme to work with, but the Starchild will have a previously-released skin reworked into a Prestige edition.

And players already got Event Prestige skins for Garen, Malphite, and Lucian this year. The second half of 2020 will offer Event Prestige cosmetics for five champions, with the next one up being Teemo during the Spirit Blossom event. Ezreal, Sett, Kai’Sa, and Diana will follow.

Even though Kai’Sa had the K/DA Prestige edition skin during Worlds 2018, this was before prestige skins were “full defining” as a type. So this new option should please Kai’Sa fans that were unable to obtain her K/DA skin.

Fans will also be able to purchase any 2020 Prestige skin at the end of the year using Prestige Points. Unlocking a 2020 Prestige skin through loot drop or skin shard reroll will only grant the border and icon if the skin is still available through Prestige Points or Event Tokens.

The cutoff dates for getting borders and icons with Prestige Points is Jan. 28, and “when tokens expire from your inventory” for Event Tokens.