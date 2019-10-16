Riot teases a League-based MMO, code named “Project F”

Riot Games started off its 10th Anniversary celebration with an absolute bang. It’s crazy that after 10 years of getting memed for only producing one game, the company just revealed a card game, a shooter, and fighting game, all in one night.

A bit lost in the commotion over those projects was an idea that is still in its infancy, code named Project F. For a long time, there have been whispers about Riot creating an League MMO. Lots of signs point to it, from the increased emphasis on lore to the collaborations with outside storytellers like Marvel. Finally, those rumors might be coming true.

In a brief teaser during the 10th anniversary broadcast, the company revealed just a snippet of what that MMO could look like. In the brief snippet, Blitzcrank, Ezreal, and Lux are battling across a bridge in an environment that feels different than League.

Riot MMO

According to Riot, Project F is a “very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends.” The fact that very few details were released indicates that this is probably the earliest-stage project that Riot has going on. Given that the fighting game is also nowhere near alpha, it’s possible that the MMO could be held back until 2021 or beyond.

But just the fact that Riot is undertaking this is huge for the company and the gaming industry. For longer than League has been around, the MMO market has been dominated by World of Warcraft. Riot would be wise to take its time developing a competing product, making sure that when it’s released, it will be even more awesome than League fans can imagine.