Riot targets the top lane in LoL Patch 13.5 with buffs to Aatrox, Kennen, and more

The complete list of balance changes coming to League of Legends Patch 13.5 are now available on the PBE servers, and they offer a glimpse of what players can expect in Summoner’s Rift next week.

In total, nine underplayed champions are expected to receive minor buffs, including four off-meta top laners—Kennen, Aatrox, Tryndamere, and Rumble. The changes to the former two could see them return to the meta.

Kennen will receive a buff to his Q, which will now have more basic damage as well as a higher converter of ability power. It will also have a lower cooldown, while his E deals more damage to minions. These changes should strengthen his laning phase and potentially make him a more capable champion in teamfights if he does well in lane.

Aatrox, on the other hand, is receiving buffs to his W and ultimate. While they are minor changes, a stronger World Ender could make a real difference in teamfights. Tyndamere and Rumble, meanwhile, are getting even smaller buffs to their base stats and E, respectively.

Besides top laners, five other champions will receive buffs in League Patch 13.5: LeBlanc, Fizz, Jinx, Samira, and Qiyana. The former will be getting a new mechanic on her Q, while Fizz will be receiving a substantial buff to his Q and W, which could see the champ return to mid lane meta. As for Jinx, she’ll be getting more attack speed per level, which could be pivotal.

Patch 13.5 will also slam a number of champions with the nerf hammer, including Aurelion Sol, who has reigned supreme on the Rift since his rework in Patch 13.3.

The next patch is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, March 8.