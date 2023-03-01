Aurelion Sol, AP Twitch, and Gangplank among seven champions getting nerfed in LoL Patch 13.5

The universe might have stood watch as Aurelion Sol took over the skies of the Summoner’s Rift, but Riot Games will be making some changes to the new-look Star Forger in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 13.5, along with some nerfs to six other champions.

Designer Maxwell “Yelough” Perlman explained the smattering of changes is intended to hit his effectiveness at lower skill levels, while still remaining powerful at higher levels. Aurelion Sol currently has a 51.54 percent win rate in Platinum ranks and higher, according to League stats aggregate U.GG, but that number does significantly rise in lower ranks.

As a result, Riot will be lowering his HP per level by five, reducing his armor per level from 4.8 to 4.3, and dropping Breath of Light’s burst AP damage, from 40 to 35 percent. At first glance, this doesn’t seem too impactful, but by nerfing his durability and reducing damage, it could be more punishing to less mindful players who aren’t too careful in trades.

Players who are sick of running into AP-built Twitch, good news: the champion will be getting hit with nerfs to his Contaminate’s AP ratio, going from 35 percent to 30 percent. Gangplank is also getting a decently-sized nerf to his Trial By Fire passive damage, while his Powder Kegs are switching to a static 18-second cooldown.

Other champions, like Rammus, Caitlyn, Xayah, and Yorick, are getting smaller nerfs across the board, but shouldn’t affect them too much with their place in the current season 13 meta.

League Patch 13.5 will be dropping on Wednesday, March 8, along with Yuumi’s massive rework, sweeping jungle changes, and new Broken Covenant skins.