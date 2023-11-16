Riot still hasn’t locked down its full artist roster for Arcane season 2

League of Legends fans around the globe have been eagerly awaiting the second season of Arcane, which is set to be released in November 2024, and the soundtrack that will come with it—and Riot Games admits it’s still figuring all that out.

One of the distinctive traits of the first Arcane season was the array of artists who performed songs for each episode of the series, and Riot appears to be planning a similar approach for the next Netflix season. However, with less than a year from its release, the publishers have yet to finalize the artist lineup.

As anticipation builds, Riot’s global head of music and events, Maria Egan, has shed light on the creative process behind season two’s soundtrack and why the complete list of featured Arcane artists remains incomplete.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Egan unpacked Riot’s distinctive approach to the creation of music for Arcane, which requires songs tailored to serve the narrative of the series. “Music on Arcane is storytelling first,” explained Egan, “the music really tells the story of what’s happening in that moment.”

This focus on narrative cohesion drives the selection of artists and the creation of original songs, ensuring a seamless integration of music into the visual storytelling experience, she added. That means, before choosing an artist, the music and soundtrack team waits for cues from the creative teams working on the story, which ensures the music will convey the right feelings for what’s happening on the screen.

With Riot not having finalized a list of artists, fans can still wonder if their favorite will be featured. While discussions about Arcane’s season two music are underway, Egan emphasizes the early stage of planning, highlighting the priority of ensuring the upcoming season lives up to the high standards set by its predecessor.

But as Riot’s innovative approach to music continues to captivate audiences, fans can expect the second season of Arcane to deliver another sonic masterpiece.