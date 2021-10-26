Riot’s Arcane soundtrack features Imagine Dragons, Sting, Denzel Curry, Pusha T, Bea Miller, and more

Big names for one of the biggest projects of the year.

Riot Games is finally dropping its highly anticipated animated series, Arcane, early next month. The company also built a formidable soundtrack featuring an incredible lineup of recording artists.

This year, League of Legends fans have been treated to a plethora of exciting projects. Along with the show’s star-studded cast, the 11-song soundtrack will be fully available on Saturday, Nov. 20, but songs will be released periodically over the month to sync up with the show’s three-act release schedule. Beginning today, however, fans will be able to pre-save the album to their devices on all streaming services.

The talent list is strong for Riot’s first show. There are familiar faces like Imagine Dragons, Denzel Curry, Bea Miller, Mako, and PVRIS—who have all been featured on Riot Games Music tracks. But there are some new faces making an appearance, including Sting, Pusha T, JID, Jasmine Sullivan, Curtis Harding, Bones UK, and Bren Joy. The show’s theme song is “Enemy” and will be featured in episode five.

Here’s the full tracklist for Arcane, including the song’s artists and release date:

Act I – Saturday, Nov. 6

Playground feat. Bea Miller

Our Love feat. Curtis Harding, Jazmine Sullivan

Goodbye feat. Ramsey

Act II – Saturday, Nov. 13

Dirty Little Animals feat. Bones UK

Enemy feat. Imagine Dragons & JID

Guns For Hire feat. Woodkid

Act III – Saturday, Nov. 20

Misfit Toys feat. Pusha T, Mako

Dynasties and Dystopia feat. Denzel Curry, Gizzle, Bren Joy

Snakes feat. PVRIS, Miyavi

When Everything Went Wrong feat. Fantastic Negrito

What Could Have Been feat. Sting, Ray Chen

Set your reminders now for Saturday, Nov. 6, because Arcane will be making its grand premiere on Netflix right after the conclusion of the 2021 League World Championship in Reykjavík, Iceland at 9pm CT.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.