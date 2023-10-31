Riot rewinds the clock on Janna after recent LoL changes made her ‘terrible to play’

Riot Games is moving to rewind Janna’s most recent balance changes in League of Legends Patch 13.22 to make her “more enjoyable to play again” after early Season 13 buffs and a Season 12 rework threw her off-course.

With Season 14 looming, Riot devs are now focusing on how to make League, and the next ranked season, more enjoyable for players. Matt ‘RiotPhroxzon’ Leung-Harrison, the lead gameplay designer at LoL, mentioned in his early Patch 13.22 preview on Oct. 30 that the devs would be making such changes to Janna to make her fun to play again.

Some of Janna’s kit, specifically the changes to her Zephyr ability (W), will be slightly reverted, mainly because her pick rate has trended down—a slump down to 2.3 percent you can see quite clearly on stat tracking site U.GG.

Mage Attack Speed: For a while now, mages have been taking Attack Speed rune shard. While this is great that players love pushing/harassing, it is more indicative of mages' slow attack frames that have become pretty outdated over time and are an unnecessary…

The devs have now realized how unsatisfying it is to play Janna and are assuming League players preferred her Zephyr-oriented playstyle, which focused on speed and a higher attack range. To remedy what they have now decided was a mistake, they’re shifting the Storm’s Fury back to that original gameplay loop.

This isn’t the first time they’ve tried. In Patch 13.8 they tried to shift back to this by increasing her W damage, but it wasn’t enough to bring her back to a more enjoyable state.

It’s also worth noting this is mainly to help her play rate, because her win rate has actually not been too bad. Since the 13.8 changes, Janna has been hovering at a 51.75 percent win rate, especially when she builds Glacial Augment.

Pairing that rune build path with her Whirlwind ability and an explosive ADC has been the path to victory for Janna for most of the season thus far. But, she’s simply not been as fun to play as she was before her rework.

As with all League patch previews, these changes are tentative until they land on live servers with the full update. These tweaks are expected to go live on Nov. 8.