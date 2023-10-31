The League of Legends balance cycle is slowing down now as Riot Games takes a deep breath ahead of Season 14, but that doesn’t mean League Patch 13.22 doesn’t have any buffs, nerfs, and changes on the way.

Riot is looking at making the changes they do make meaningful when the first update in November rolls around. That includes three buffs, seven nerfs, and three pretty hefty adjustments for characters the developers have been keeping their eyes on through the evolution of the Season 13 metagame, Riot Phroxzon confirmed ahead of the patch’s big release.

This time around, the League devs haven’t planned any item or rune changes and won’t be touching any gameplay systems unless things change a little closer to the bell.

There is excitement in the skins department though: HEARTSTEEL is here and after their PARANOIA single exploded onto the scene, Riot is adding a half-dozen awesome cosmetics from the boy band’s members.

Here’s everything coming in the next League update.

When will League Patch 13.22 go live?

This package of late-season changes will land on the Rift on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Although not every single buff, nerf, and adjustment will make it through the rigorous League PBE testing process⁠—or even out of Riot’s offices⁠—we can expect to see most go live midway through the week.

The November update will start staging in Australia⁠—which suits me quite nicely⁠—around 10am AEST before rolling out on major League servers throughout the day.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 1 : 1 3 : 4 1 : 5 8

Expect several hours of server downtime once the patch begins staging. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is officially set live.

What’s in League Patch 13.22?

League devs go after “outliers”

As Season 14 creeps closer and closer, the League devs are looking to stamp out any outliers on both sides of the metagame. This includes Dr. Mundo and Rammus (who are not strong enough) as well as Tahm Kench, Senna, Kassadin, and Nilah (all of whom are a little too strong).

Related Brand support ditched as LoL devs push spellcaster into new roles

All up, Dot Esports expects to see around a dozen changes in the 13.22 patch: three buffs, seven nerfs, and adjustments for Seraphine, Janna, and Brand⁠—the last of whom is changing roles.

The League devs can’t see to get Seraphine just right. Image via Riot Games

Janna is “unfun to play” so Riot is changing her

Riot is worried Janna has become unfun to play after her late Season 12 rework and early Season 13 changes. To counter what has basically become an “unsatisfying” experience (according to the devs’ metrics), she is getting adjustments.

Meet League’s new boyband⁠, HEARTSTEEL

HEARTSTEEL, the newest League music group, is here to build on K/DA and True Damage’s success. The explosive arrival⁠—their debut single PARANOIA already has over six million views⁠—means there are lots of skins coming.

Aphelios, Ezreal, Kayn, K’Sante, Sett, and Yone are the group members so, of course, they’re all getting new band cosmetics. Yone is also the lucky champion among the six because he’s going to get a fresh new Prestige skin this update too, which will be available to unlock with 2,000 Worlds tokens.

On top of that, Ekko is also getting a revamped True Damage skin which will be handed out by Riot devs.

Here are all the skins coming in this patch:

HEARTSTEEL Aphelios (1,350 RP)

HEARTSTEEL Ezreal (1,350 RP)

HEARTSTEEL Kayn (1,820 RP)

HEARTSTEEL K’Sante (1,350 RP)

HEARTSTEEL Sett (1,350 RP)

HEARTSTEEL Yone (1,350 RP)

Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone (2,000 Worlds Tokens)

Breakout True Damage Ekko (Special Distribution)

These skins will go live during the Patch 13.22 cycle.⁠

The newest League band is here and they’re serving. Image via Riot Games

I’ve put together all the early League notes for the Nov. 8 update below. Remember, until Riot releases the official patch, any of these buffs, nerfs, and changes are still very much tentative and we could see them pulled at any time.

League Patch 13.22 patch notes

Champions

Buffs

Dr. Mundo

Rammus

“Mage Attack Speed Sweep”

Nerfs

Briar

Graves

Kassadin

Nilah

Senna

Tahm Kench

Ziggs

Adjustments

Brand

Janna

Seraphine

Items

No changes this update.

Runes

No changes this update.

Systems

No changes this update.

General

Coming soon…

Bugfixes

Coming soon…

Skins

HEARTSTEEL Aphelios

HEARTSTEEL Ezreal

HEARTSTEEL Kayn

HEARTSTEEL K’Sante

HEARTSTEEL Sett

HEARTSTEEL Yone

Prestige HEARTSTEEL Yone

Breakout True Damage Ekko

This article will be updated throughout the League patch cycle.