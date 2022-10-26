Riot hits Bel’Veth with the nerf hammer ahead of League Patch 12.21

Bel’Veth could soon be taking a hit to two of her abilities in League of Legends.

Spideraxe, a game designer and [email protected] mod, uncovered data on the PBE servers that indicates the Riot Games devs are set to nerf her E and ultimate in the upcoming patch.

Bel'Veth nerfs:

* E cooldown increased from 22s – 16 seconds to 24 – 18

* R voidling health reduced from 50% – 70% minion health to 40% – 60% pic.twitter.com/GJUi7jIQbt — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) October 26, 2022

From Patch 12.21, Bel’Veth’s Royal Maelstrom will have a longer cooldown, from 22 to 16 seconds up to 24 to 18 seconds. The health of her voidlings will also be reduced from 50 to 70 to 40 to 60 percent

While they might seem like small changes at first glimpse, it’s possible they will have a serious impact on Bel’Veth’s strength in the game. Currently, she’s one of the strongest junglers in League, boasting a 51.88 percent win rate—the fifth highest in the role in Platinum and above ranks, according to U.GG.

Bel’Veth is one of three champions (Miss Fortune and Blitzcrank) that are expected to be nerfed in Patch 12.21. Spideraxe also uncovered data about potential Miss Fortune nerfs, which could bring her AP build back to the game.

In the same patch, buffs for Xin Zhao, Ahri, Malzahar, and more are also said to be coming, with Riot tweaking items as well.

Patch 12.21 is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Nov. 2.