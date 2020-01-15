Riot hints at League of Legends announcer packs in latest developer video

League of Legends fans have been wondering for a few seasons when they’d be able to choose a different announcer whenever they started up a fresh match. But now, Riot Games might have hinted at the addition of the long-awaited feature in a developer video today.

“Before we go, we wanted to let you know that there are a few new types of content that we are experimenting with,” Riot’s personalization product lead Jonathan “Bellissimoh” Belliss said. “And while we’re not really ready to show anything yet, expect to hear something from us later this year. We can’t wait to announce them.”

While that doesn’t seem too exciting on paper, it was the way he said the words “hear” and “announce” that has fans buzzing about the possibilities of announcer packs in the future. In fact, Ken Adams—the product manager for League of Legends—mentioned last year that announcer packs would be “pretty cool” after asking the community what their vision was for those packs.

In 2018, Riot played around with announcer packs for a limited time by enlisting the help of LCS casters David “Phreak” Turley and Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler to create a special caster announcer pack for pro League fans. Other MOBAs, like Heroes of the Storm, have had this feature for a while now and it’s quite popular among the general public.

Players don’t want to wait too long before custom announcer packs are added to the game, though. It’d be refreshing to finally hear someone other than the classic female announcer welcome people to Summoner’s Rift.