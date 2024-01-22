Category:
League of Legends

Riot Games shutters Riot Forge publishing label

Bandle Tale will be the final project from this initiative.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 06:51 pm
League of Legends Yordles hanging out in Bandle City and having fun
Image via Riot Forge and Lazy Bear Games

Riot Games has announced the closure of Riot Forge alongside layoffs of nearly 530 employees within the company internationally. This stems from a reevaluation from Riot regarding the primary focus on its live service titles and esports scenes, as well as additional projects like Project L and Arcane.

Recommended Videos

Riot Forge acted as an endeavor from Riot Games that further allowed players to explore the lore of League of Legends in single-player experiences, providing more insight into champion backstories, flushing out important journeys and adventures, and simply learning more about Runeterra in an interactive format. As a publisher, Riot Forge worked with multiple independent studios, each sporting unique styles and approaches to gameplay, ultimately resulting in six titles expanding on the ever-evolving lore of League. That initiative is now ending, alongside more than 500 jobs included in the layoffs.

The Mageseeker provided more insight into Sylas’ background, complete with a unique visual style. Image via Riot Forge

“It’s been inspiring to see what these devs created in partnership with the Forge team,” wrote Dylan Jadeja and Marc Merrill, CEO and CPO of Riot Games, in the announcement. “We’re proud of what we’ve done together to bring these stories to life, but it’s time to refocus our efforts on the ambitious projects underway internally at Riot.”

The final Riot Forge title, Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, will be released on Feb. 21 for PC and Nintendo Switch. This game explores the intricacies surrounding Bandle City, home of the Yordles, and the magic that lives among its small furry residents. Compared to previous Riot Forge games, Bandle Tale is a more slice-of-life, cozy game that encourages creativity from players while also providing them with tidbits of lore regarding some of Runeterra’s most mysterious creatures.

All other Riot Forge titles are similarly available for purchase on PC and Nintendo Switch. It is unclear if Riot Games seeks to revive this initiative at some point in the future, but as for now, future single player projects in this vein are not expected to be priorities from the company.

related content
Read Article Between broadcast overhauls and exciting matches, the LCS is so back
The members of Cloud9's 2024 LCS Spring Split roster, including Fudge, Blaber, Jojopyun, Berserker, and Vulcan, celebrate their second victory of the split.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Between broadcast overhauls and exciting matches, the LCS is so back
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 22, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best supports for Ezreal in League of Legends
Ezreal, from League of Legends, wielding a blue weapon while the spirit of a lion stands behind him.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports for Ezreal in League of Legends
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Best LoL settings for season 14: Keybinds, graphics, and more
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technology creation
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best LoL settings for season 14: Keybinds, graphics, and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
Miss Fortune as she appears with her Broken Covenant skin in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Between broadcast overhauls and exciting matches, the LCS is so back
The members of Cloud9's 2024 LCS Spring Split roster, including Fudge, Blaber, Jojopyun, Berserker, and Vulcan, celebrate their second victory of the split.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Between broadcast overhauls and exciting matches, the LCS is so back
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 22, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring Split: Scores, standings, and schedule
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 21, 2024
Read Article Best supports for Ezreal in League of Legends
Ezreal, from League of Legends, wielding a blue weapon while the spirit of a lion stands behind him.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports for Ezreal in League of Legends
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Best LoL settings for season 14: Keybinds, graphics, and more
League of Legends champion Heimerdinger bends over a work station making a technology creation
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best LoL settings for season 14: Keybinds, graphics, and more
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 20, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
Miss Fortune as she appears with her Broken Covenant skin in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews and others Jan 20, 2024

Author

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.