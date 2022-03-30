Riot Games to donate $5.4 million to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, Eastern Europe

Thanks to the support of players across all of Riot Games’ titles, Riot is sending a hefty amount of funds to various humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe.

Riot Games announced today its fundraising initiatives in League of Legends, VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wilf Rift have culminated in a total of $5.4 million raised. This amount stems from battle passes and specific skins sold between March 5 and 12.

Thanks to the effort of our amazing players, we’ve raised $5.4 million total in funds to support humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe. pic.twitter.com/GuI7APNk5W — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2022

These funds will be split evenly across three organizations aimed at helping the relief efforts in Eastern Europe and Ukraine. $1.8 million will be dispersed equally to the International Medical Corps, Doctors Without Borders, and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Those looking to donate directly to these organizations can do so via their websites.

Riot joins numerous other game studios and developers in fundraising for humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe. Epic Games recently reached $100 million in relief funds for the region from Fortnite in March, while Humble Bundle successfully raised more than $20 million from its week-long “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser bundle.

Riot actively works to raise money for charities and other organizations through its Social Impact Fund, which was established in 2019 and allows the company to “make direct investments into a variety of global organizations aimed at solving some of the world’s most pressing issues.” Fundraisers associated with skins like Elderwood Ornn in League have contributed to the fund, expanding to other Riot titles last year with the Sentinels of Light multi-game event.

Those looking to donate directly to the relief efforts in Eastern Europe and Ukraine can do so via the websites of organizations assisting in the humanitarian efforts, such as the ones listed above.