Riot disables ranked and casual League queues after servers crash in America, Brazil, more

It was a long three hours for League and VALORANT players.

Riot Games experienced a service outage across multiple games earlier this evening, preventing players from using game clients and participating in matches. Although the outage has been seemingly fixed across all regions, servers in Latin America, Brazil, North America, and Oceania were all affected by the issue.

League of Legends players on the game’s official subreddit specifically reported issues surrounding the game’s queues, and how selecting the “Accept” option to enter a game under the “Match Found” prompt was unresponsive.

As a result of the server outage, Riot temporarily disabled ranked queues in League. Eventually, all queues were disabled, making the game temporarily unuseable.

Hey all – all League queues are currently down in NA and LATAM due to an ISP outage. We're trying to get things back online as fast as possible with the ISP. Hang tight — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) July 21, 2022

According to server status tracking site Downdetector, issues were reported across Riot’s two major titles: League and VALORANT. The site also confirmed the issues had persisted for approximately three hours, but should be entirely resolved now.

Both League and VALORANT went down during prime hours for North American time zones tonight, with the server outages lasting from 8pm to 11pm CT.

League players on Twitter and Reddit reported they received queue timer penalties as a result of their unforced dodges. League’s executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee said via Twitter that the game’s service teams are “looking at what they can do to help that.”

Servers should be back online, working on getting Ranked turned back on as well — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) July 21, 2022

Riot has not revealed the source of the outages at this time, although an “ISP outage” was specifically cited as the source of the server issues in Latin America.