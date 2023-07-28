Riot devs uncertain about future of LoL Arena despite having plans for it

Riot Games has some worrying news for League of Legends Arena fans. It looks like the devs are uncertain whether the game mode will return in the future.

In a new dev vlog released on July 28, Riot devs Meddler and Brightmoon shared some details about Arena. They admitted they can’t be sure the game mode will return in the future and, if it does, it will be in a different form.

This video was recorded on July 18 right before Arena hit the live servers.

It remains to be seen if Arena will make a return. Image via Riot Games

Brightmoon explained if it does return, it will be different. “This version of Arena is intended specifically for Soul Fighter, and we wanted to take some time to hear feedback… before we make any future decisions. Assuming Arena does return in the future, there are definitely some features we didn’t get to in this version,” Brightmoon said.

Diving into the details, Brightmoon pointed out custom lobbies and queuing with multiple friends as features the developers want to see in the future. This is something players have been asking for since the mode went live.

The devs also brought up Quick Play—a mode where you skip champion select. They said it was meant to arrive before the mid-season patch (May 17) but was delayed due to Arena and other things Nevertheless, it’s still coming and should arrive later this year.

