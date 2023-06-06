Riot devs set to adjust broken Duskblade interactions in LoL Patch 13.12

While AD carries are still mourning the heavy Stormrazor nerfs from Patch 13.11, Riot Games is cooking up a new patch. Patch 13.12 is packed with buffs, nerfs, and major adjustments to both champions and items. But the biggest and the most welcomed change will come to broken Duskblade of Draktharr interactions.

On June 5, Rioters Phroxzon and Phlox shared details of Patch 13.12. The patch will change 19 League of Legends champions and six items for better or worse. On top of all of this, broken Duskblade of Draktharr interactions, Lucian, and Rumble will be adjusted.

Duskblade of Draktharr changes will focus on tweaking broken Katarina and Samira interactions that allow them to jump straight into the heat of a teamfight and become untargetable and invulnerable while casting their deadly ultimates. This, expectedly, leaves no room for counterplay, and once they get their first takedown, there’s no force in the universe that can stop them, not even a masterful Kai’Sa player like myself.

A big patch now that things have had time to settle.



Buffs are focused at champs that have itemization earflicks (eg. Kaisa evolves), champs that have been languishing (Sivir, Ryze, Nasus, etc.)



Nerfs to Pro staples and soloq overperformers. Ivern looks strong, but no nerfs. pic.twitter.com/uFcnkAjOln — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) June 6, 2023

The details of these adjustments are still unclear, but Riot will surely clarify them as we near the patch release date.

Rumble and Lucian will also enjoy major adjustments in Patch 13.12. Rumble changes are quite extensive, but the general idea behind them is to make him a fully-fledged AP bruiser who can easily melt away tanks and juggernauts of the top lane. Lucian’s changes, on the other hand, remain to be seen.

League Patch 13.12 is scheduled to release on June 14 if everything goes according to plan. The patch is a big one, especially for a mid-season patch and it will surely leave a mark on the meta.

