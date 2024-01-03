Riot devs confirm long-requested LoL Quickplay features to be added early this year

Riot Games introduced Quickplay to League of Legends in Oct. 2023 and while it has mostly been well-received, fans have been vocal about its outdated and clunky UI and buggy champion select, so the developers are rolling out fixes as quickly as possible.

One of the prominent issues with League over the past few years is the lack of modes and wanting to play a quick Summoner’s Rift game without the stress Blind Drafts used to bring. This is where Quickplay comes into play. Quickplay has replaced Blind Drafts, allowing League players to pre-select their roles and champions, which is a relief for new players wanting to learn specific champions or roles and even for veteran players.

You can soon queue champs in multiple roles. Image via Riot Games.

Despite the positives, there have been a few downsides, including the outdated and buggy user interface, as well as the inability to queue a champion for two roles and even runes occasionally switching. All that should be fixed soon though, Riot Games developer Readv3 confirmed after returning from holidays, and soon.

Readv3 also mentioned Riot will be working on a solution so League players can select the same champion for multiple roles, which will be an incredible feature to have for Quickplay as it means you could queue Lux for both support and mid lane, Gragas in jungle or top lane, or even Karthus in almost every role. I can handle clunky UI, but this multi-role, multi-champ select feature is one I’m looking forward to most. Most other League fans have been waiting for it too; the news has already been very well recieved.

Although these QOL features should have already existed in Quickplay, they’re at least being addressed quite quickly, as are the bugs, which means the newest League mode should continue to improve players’ experience on the Rift. With any luck, the last of these Quickplay issues—the rune-switch problem—should be stamped out early in 2024 too.