LoL’s new Quickplay mode set to make testing debut this year

Riot Games has finally shared more details around one of its biggest planned changes headed to League of Legends: the addition of a new game mode called Quickplay.

In a new developer video, Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and Andrei “Meddler” van Roon announced and broke down a ton of new content headed to Summoner’s Rift and beyond, from teasers for the game’s newest champion Hwei to massive lore changes. Near the end of the video, however, the two finally gave an update on the long-awaited game mode.

Quickplay will be replacing League‘s current Blind Pick mode, which has been a staple for the game since its inception back in 2009. Most newcomers and casual players would often opt for this mode, so they could choose the champion they want while also playing in a relatively stress-free atmosphere.

The new mode will, however, make this process a lot simpler for any players who want to jump into a game as fast as possible. In Quickplay, summoners will be given the chance to choose their role and preferred champions in the lobby, which means champion select will be skipped entirely for the first time in Summoner’s Rift history.

This has been a increasing trend for casual League players, especially with those who don’t have a lot of time to queue up for regular ranked play. Game modes like Arena have taken off in popularity, and with Quickplay’s casual-friendly system, this mode could be a haven for those looking for an easier road onto the Rift.

For those looking to test this new casual mode, Quickplay is scheduled to hit League‘s PBE servers at the end of October in limited regions. The mode will be tested for several patch cycles, before getting the go-ahead to roll out broadly across the globe. Players should expect Riot to take some time before finally implementing Quickplay, but hopefully, we will see this new experience ready for the start of the new year.

