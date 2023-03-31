LoL blind pick queue sees cap-tivating changes for April Fools’ weekend

In celebration of April Fools’ Day, Riot Games is introducing some humorous changes to League of Legends’ blind pick queue. For one weekend only, League players can enjoy several fun and festive features with which they can interact on the Rift.

Starting today and for the next two days, League players queueing for a blind pick game will be greeted by fedora-ble minions, a healing horde of Poros, and a Scuttler with a sig-knife-icant advantage.

Something weird is going on in blind pick mode starting at midnight… pic.twitter.com/1DMe57qGA3 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2023

Some of the limited-time features on the Rift were already teased on the official League Twitter account. In the video, a player is shown wearing several hats that have been scattered around the lane. The captivating and fashionable items will spawn with minions, and players can obtain them and stack them on top of their heads by killing these minions. But if the player dies, any hats collected will be scattered around and will be available for other players to snag.

The second feature shown is of a cute and kind nature. A horde of Poros will invade the Rift and bestow some health on any players who catch them. On the other hand, trying to catch and kill the Rift Scuttle might result in a not-so-pleasant situation for the players.

Standing up for itself, the Scuttle crosses the river with a knife-wielding Stabby Crabby.

During this April Fools’ event, even inanimate objectives come to life. The towers have taken a page out of players’ spellbooks and will use an emote if they too participate in taking down an enemy champion. Additionally, several Hexgates have opened on the Rift, but some appear to be more useful than others.

League players will be able to test and discover all the humorous features starting now until April 3, but only if they queue for the blind pick game mode.