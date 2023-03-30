What is LoL’s new April Fools’ game mode?

Riot Games always treats League of Legends fans with new events, especially during widely celebrated occasions which include April Fools’ Day. Not only does the developer release skins for the occasion, but there will also be a game mode that will be available throughout the duration of the event.

At the time of writing, League’s April Fools’ game mode hasn’t become available on the live servers, and players have only seen glimpses of the game mode through leaks and trailers.

Something weird is going on in blind pick mode starting at midnight… pic.twitter.com/1DMe57qGA3 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 30, 2023

League‘s new April Fools’ game mode features a lot of Poros. The scuttle crab also seems to play an important role in the game mode since it was featured in the teaser. There also looks to be hats that players will get to pick up from the ground as well, which may also have an impact on the overall gameplay experience.

League fans won’t have to theory-craft any longer, however, since the April Fools’ game mode is expected to launch on March 31. We will update this article with new details when the game mode goes live.

Considering April Fools’ is a limited-time event, the game mode and the event-related skins will only be available throughout the duration of the event. If there is a skin you fancy, it’ll be the time to add it to your collection, as event skins often return to the in-game shop in yearly intervals, but they’ll still be featured in loot boxes.

In addition to new game modes and skins, Riot can also roll out new challenges that players can complete to earn even more rewards throughout the April Fools’ event.