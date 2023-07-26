Riot aims to bring 10 struggling champs back to LoL meta with Patch 13.15 buffs

It looks like the League of Legends developers are trying to revive some forgotten champions in Patch 13.15.

The list of buffs and adjustments for the upcoming patch includes 10 champions. Most of these changes—shared by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on July 2—are significant and could see their respective champions make a return to the solo queue meta.

Full 13.15 Preview



We're still getting fine tuning on the summon champion changes, but the intent is to reduce the effectiveness of smite on them and decrease their durability respectively. Meaning that instead of only junglers being able to deal with the pets, most champs will pic.twitter.com/gSWsaroQeZ — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 26, 2023

A number of fighters found themselves on the list, including Yasuo, Yone, Gwen, and Camille. Each of them will be getting a buff or two to their abilities, which doesn’t seem much but could actually be enough to see them dominate the top and mid lane meta once again. The latest changes to Aatrox were tiny, but they were enough to see him reign supreme in the top lane once more.

Other buffed champs include Caitlyn, Nami, and Taliyah. The Sheriff of Piltover has become hard to be utilized well in the AD carry meta, but improvements to her passive and ultimate may just be enough to make her a worthwhile pick again. Nami and Taliyah are also seeing changes to two of their abilities, so their return could be in the cards as well.

Related: LoL devs set to nerf Kai’Sa stats, Ivern’s Rift Maker build in Patch 13.15

The devs are also preparing a bunch of adjustments for Heimerdinger, Annie, and Yorick’s Maiden. Annie dominated the mid lane for a few months earlier this year but has fallen off recently. That said, she’s strong in the Arena, like the other two adjusted champions, so it’s interesting how these changes will impact them on and off Summoner’s Rift.

Patch 13.15 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

About the author