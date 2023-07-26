LoL devs set to nerf Kai’Sa stats, Ivern’s Rift Maker build in Patch 13.15

Riot Games isn’t holding back when it comes to knocking down strong meta picks Kai’Sa, Ivern, Maokai, Aatrox, Sejuani, and Shyvana in League of Legends Patch 13.15, with the details of their nerfs unveiled today.

Matt “RiotPhroxzon” Leung-Harrison believes these nerfs will help bump the more overpowered characters off their pedestals, he explained in a Twitter message.

Full 13.15 Preview



We're still getting fine tuning on the summon champion changes, but the intent is to reduce the effectiveness of smite on them and decrease their durability respectively. Meaning that instead of only junglers being able to deal with the pets, most champs will pic.twitter.com/gSWsaroQeZ — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 26, 2023

There have been shuffles since yesterday’s original update announcement though, including a big change for the Rift’s newest champion; it appears Naafiri will no longer be getting nerfed in the patch, which isn’t too surprising considering she has a 43.64 percent win rate, according to League stat tracking site U.GG.

The nerfs Riot has plotted for Patch 13.15 include:

Aatrox : Q damage nerfs.

: Q damage nerfs. Ivern : Moving him off Night Harvester build and onto Enchanter.

: Moving him off Night Harvester build and onto Enchanter. Kai’Sa : Health, Q damage, and W cooldown nerfs.

: Health, Q damage, and W cooldown nerfs. Maokai : Q monster damage nerfs.

: Q monster damage nerfs. Sejuani : W damage nerfs.

: W damage nerfs. Shyvana: Attack damage and health nerfs.

As Kai’Sa has been hellish on the Rift recently, it’s unsurprising to see her base stats being reduced slightly. It should, in theory, help her stay strong in the bot lane via her standard AD builds without making her oppressive.

The Ivern nerfs are also very interesting. By nerfing his Rift Maker build, which has an incredible win rate in the jungle, the devs hope he will take on more of an Enchanter role. So, it begs the question, do the League devs want to shift Ivern into becoming more of a support? Only proper testing post-13.15’s release will tell, really.

Related: Riot pumps brakes on Ivern rework after League player criticism—but buff changes still coming

Until the patch goes live, remember all these planned nerfs are tentative. The next League update will come out on August 2, as per Riot’s annual patch schedule.

About the author