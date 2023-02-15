Riot addresses LoL Prime Gaming capsule collaboration amid closure

Riot Games and Amazon Prime Gaming’s League of Legends collaboration might not be ending after all.

Riot dev Andrei “Meddler” van Roon chimed in on the discussion of the capsule collaboration coming to an end yesterday. In a response on League’s subreddit, he explained the original partnership was “just for 2022” and the studios are figuring out potential options for the future.

“In the long term, we’re still figuring out whether something’s possible and if so what it might look like,” Meddler said.

The dev underlined that if everything works out with Amazon, the new partnership probably won’t look anything like the 2022 version. He also reassured players that Riot will make sure to share new information going forward.

Luckily, there will be a capsule drop this month, but in light of the recent news, it will likely be the last one for at least a few months.

The news of the collaboration ending first broke on Feb. 13 when an Amazon employee explained in a chat with YouTuber Matty Love Gaming that the nearly two-year-long program was intended to run until December 2022.

For almost two years, Amazon Prime Gaming users received monthly capsules which contained Riot Points, champion shards, a skin, and other in-game gifts.