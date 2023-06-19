Outraged LoL players beg Riot to nerf this ‘anti-fun’ item

They have the right to be angry.

League of Legends players are infuriated with one item and are demanding the devs nerf it in the near future.

In a June 18 Reddit thread, players complained about Duskblade of Draktharr and its unique passive that makes champions untargetable and invulnerable to non-structures after they score a takedown within three seconds of damaging an enemy champion.

“What person thought we needed an ITEM that could cleanse and make you untargetable?” the poster of the thread asked. “How many weeks of duskblade do we have to suffer through before Riot realizes its anti-fun?”

Many players agreed with the OP, with one of them claiming “a champ is pissfuck annoying if they go untargetable for a second. You can’t let a fucking item give it to any champ.”

Some players tried to stay positive by pointing out that the eventual nerfs will surely be based on a lot of data since the passive has been in the game for a month now. But others suggested a nerf is imminent and should be added as fast as possible.

The current passive was added to Duskblade of Draktharr on May 17 with Patch 13.10. It replaced the previous one which allowed players to become invisible for 1.5 seconds after scoring a takedown on enemy champions three seconds after damaging them. This, in the eyes of many, was a broken mechanic as well.

The next League update, Patch 13.13, is expected to go live next Wednesday, June 28.

