2 LoL champs are struggling in solo queue despite major changes in Patch 13.12

Riot Games adjusted two League of Legends champions with Patch 13.12 on June 14, though they are struggling in solo queue, at least when win rates are considered.

Both Lucian and Rumble received major changes to their gameplay, with the former having his passive altered, while the latter got handed a bunch of tweaks that turned him into an AP bruiser. Unfortunately, Rumble still records a mediocre win rate of 48.85 percent in all ranks, while Lucian’s win rate dipped to 48.14 percent, according to stats site U.GG.

Before the changes, Lucian was doing slightly better, while Rumble was in a poor state. When it comes to the AD carry, he boasted a decent 49.96 percent win rate in all ranks in the previous patch, according to U.GG. Rumble, on the other hand, was in a terrible state with only a 46.61 percent win rate in the top lane, which made him the second-worst champion in the role in terms of win rate.

Rumble’s win rate has improved so far, but just slightly. Image via Riot Games

When you look at the changes themselves, however, you’ll quickly realize it’s understandable how champions’ results changed when 13.12 went live. Lucian’s passive deals now less damage and doesn’t deal bonus magic damage as often, which should significantly impact both his laning phase and late-game teamfights.

Related: Riot targets a forgotten LoL champion with major buffs ahead of Patch 13.13

Rumble received a bunch of changes to every ability, which ought to make him more viable in the current meta as an AP bruiser. And while his win rate elevated a bit, it’s still a bit low. A number of players are satisfied with the rework, though, judging by the reactions on the Rumble mains subreddit.

With the patch being in the game for two days only at the time of publishing, it’s possible both Lucian and Rumble’s stats change once players learn to navigate their new kits properly.

About the author