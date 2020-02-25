Ornn, Sett to be nerfed in League Patch 10.5

Among the champions receiving nerfs in League of Legends Patch 10.5, Ornn and Sett are probably the biggest.

Riot Games Lead Gameplay Designer Mark Yetter tweeted earlier today the changes coming to 10.5, which included nine champion buffs and six champion nerfs.

First look at patch 10.5 targets:



Some systems work to improve top lane impact and the usual pass on champion outliers. Nothing finalized yet, will have full changes tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bcX84csxnQ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 24, 2020

Ornn, in particular, has been incredibly strong in the top lane on the current patch. His 52.4 percent win rate is fourth among top lane champions, according to OP.gg. His pick and ban rates have also jumped up in Patch 10.4.

Sett, who has been really strong his release, is also a champion commonly picked or banned, although his win rate has decreased from 53.86 in Patch 10.2 to 50.1 in 10.4, according to OP.gg.

Amumu and Rammus, champions that haven’t been played this season, will also have partial reverts to their recent buffs added into Patch 10.5. In Patch 10.4, Amumu’s Q, Bandage Toss, and ultimate, Curse of the Sad Mummy, were buffed. Rammus’ attack speed and attack speed ration were both increased.

Fans of Kayn, Sivir, Kai’Sa should be happy, though, since the champions will get buffs in the upcoming patch.

