League of Legends player uses Ornn to wipe the enemy team in a 1-vs-5

Whether you like it or not, the tank meta is back.

A League of Legends player used Ornn to one-vs-five the enemy team, posting the highlight on Reddit today. The tanky top laner was indestructible and wiped his opponents effortlessly with the help of the new-and-improved Sunfire Cape.

With all of their teammates dead, most players would’ve simply waited patiently for them to respawn. But the Ornn player decided to teleport into the enemy team and meet them head-on instead.

Using Call of the Forge God (R), the Ornn player knocked up three opponents and instantly eliminated two low targets. Using his full ability rotation, as well as getting some help from the Infernal Drake, the player chased down the enemy Jinx and finished her off as well.

All that remained was an Aatrox and an Orianna with no mana. Though things looked grim as the Fire Below the Mountain waited for his cooldowns to reset, the player was able to overcome the odds despite falling to under 50 health. Though the Rift didn’t ring with the words every League player strives for, it was still an unofficial pentakill.

Ornn being able to one-vs-five isn’t exactly a surprise, though. The recent Patch 10.4 changes to Bami’s Cinder deals bonus damage in a fire nova around you whenever you use an immobilizing ability. This has certainly helped the blacksmith’s cause, as well as other tanky top laners with crowd control skills.

Ornn sits at a 53-percent win rate in ranks Platinum and above, according to Champion.gg. If the Fire Below the Mountain continues his destruction in the top lane, Riot will likely nerf him in a future patch.

