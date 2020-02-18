League of Legends Patch 10.4: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is adding additional jungle power to certain champions in its latest League of Legends patch.

Aphelios, the five-weapon wielding ADC, is receiving some much-needed clarity to his kit, which will allow opponents to understand his potential and play around it.

Here are the full notes for League Patch 10.4.

Champions

Amumu

Q – Bandage toss

Dash speed increased from 1,350 to 1,800 after hitting an enemy.

R – Curse of the sad mummy

Cooldown decreased from 150/130/110 to 130/115/100 seconds.

New mechanic: R stops enemies in the middle of their dashes.

Aphelios

Passive – Weapon of the Unfaithful

Players can now see both guns Aphelios is holding next to his health bar.

Calibrum, the Sniper Rifle

Aphelios no longer resets his attack timer right after consuming a mark (his attack timer still resets for the mark attack).

Crescendum, the Chakram

Aphelios’ sentry’s range indicators are now red for enemies when it’s inactive.

Base number of sentry attacks decreased from four to three (the number of attacks still scale with attack speed).

Ranged basic attacks deal three damage instead of two (Sentries have six health).

AoE attacks deal four damage instead of two (Sentries have six health).

Aphelios’ sentries no longer occasionally die upon being activated.

R – Moonlight Vigil

Range decreased from 1,600 to 1,300.

Aurelion Sol

W – Celestial Expansion

Active increased star damage decreased from 40 percent to 50 percent.

Caitlyn

Base Stats

Bonus attack speed increased from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Garen

Q- Decisive Strike

Empowered basic attack damage ratio increased from 0.4 to 0.5.

W- Courage

New mechanic: At max resistances from enemy kills, Garen increases his bonus armor and magic resist by 10 percent.

Reworked shield: from 0.1 maximum health to 70/95/120/145/170 (+0.2 bonus health).

Gnar

Base stats

Movement speed increased from 325 to 335.

Passive – Rage Gene

Bonus movement speed reduced from 10-30 (lvl 1-18) to 0-20 (lvl 1-18) in Mini Gnar form.

R – GNAR!

Damage ratio increased from 0.2 attack damage, 0.5 ability power to 0.5 attack damage, one ability power.

Jayce

Base stats

Mana increased from 357 to 375.

Mana growth increased from 37 to 45.

Q – To the Skies

Base damage increased from 45/80/115/150/185/220 to 55/95/135/175/215/255.

Lux

Q – Light Binding

Base damage increased from 70/115/170/205/250 to 80/125/170/215/260.

Damage ratio decreased from 0.7 ability power to 0.6 ability power.

Cooldown decreased early from 13/12/10/11/9 seconds to 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds.

R – Final Spark

New mechanic: Lux can now Flash while casting Final Spark.

Rammus

Base stats

Attack speed increased from 0.625 to 0.656.

Attack speed ratio increased from 0.625 to 0.656.

Singed

Base stats

Health decreased from 610 to 580.

Armor decreased from 37 to 34.

Sona

Q – Hymn of Valor

Cost increased from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 75/80/85/90/95 mana.

New mechanic: Sona now gains 30 mana the first time she tags an ally with her aura.

W – Aria of Perseverance

Cost increased from 80/85/90/95/100 mana to 105/110/115/120/125 mana.

New mechanic: Sona now gains 30 mana the first time she tags an ally with her aura.

E – Song of Celerity

Cost increased from 65 to 90 mana.

New mechanic: Sona now gains 30 mana the first time she tags an ally with her aura.

Soraka

Base stats

Health increased from 520 to 535.

Health growth decreased from 78 to 74.

Mana increased from 350 to 375.

Mana growth decreased from 60 to 40.

Q – Starcall

Self-heal amount decreased from 60/80/100/120/140 (+0.5 ability power) to 40/50/60/70/80 (+0.3 ability power).

Heal duration decreased from five seconds to 2.5 seconds.

Cost increased from 40/45/50/55/60 mana to 60/65/70/75/80 mana.

Bonus movement speed amount decreased from 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent.

W – Astral Fusion

New mechanic: While Soraka is Rejuvenated, the 10 percent maximum health cost for casting Astral Infusion will be reduced by 40/55/70/85/100 percent.

Heal amount increased from 80/110/140/170/200 to 80/115/150/185/220.

Sylas

Q – Chain Lash

Base damage increased from 40/55/70/85/100 to 40/60/80/100/120.

Udyr

Passive – Monkey’s Agility

New mechanic: Udyr now gets 5% off his global cooldown (the time between when he can switch stances) per Cloud Drake buff

Jungle champions

Darius

Passive – Hemorrhage Damage

New mechanic: Now deals 120 percent damage to all monsters.

Q – Decimate Heal

New mechanic: Now heals from large monsters.

Diana

Passive – Moonsilver Blade Damage

New mechanic: Increased by 150 percent on non-Epic monsters.

Garen

E – Judgement Damage

New mechanic: Increased by 150 percent to non-Epic monsters.

Gnar

W – Hyper Base maximum bonus damage to monsters

Increased from 100/150/200/250/300 to 300 at all levels.

Mordekaiser

Passive – Darkness Rise maximum damage to monsters

Increased from 15-100 (levels 1-18) to 25-120 (levels 1-18).

Talon

Passive – Blade’s End monster damage

Abilities now wound all monsters for 120 percent damage.

Zed

Passive – Contempt for the Weak

Damage increased by 100 percent against monsters.

Maximum damage increased from 120/240/360 (levels 1, 7, 17) to 200/350/500 (levels 1, 7, 17).

Runes and Summoner Spells

Hail of Blades

Maximum time between attacks increased from two to three seconds.

Cooldown reworked from four seconds out of combat to eight seconds regardless of combat.

Legends Runes

Stack minion kill requirement increased from 20 to 25.

Perfect Timing

Rework: Now grants a Commencing Stopwatch that becomes a Replica. Stopwatch at 14 minutes. Takedowns reduce this timer by two minutes.

Removed: No longer additionally reduces the cooldown of Guardian’s Angel, Gargoyle Stoneplate, and Zhonya’s Hourglass by 15 percent.

Stopwatch Cost: increased from 600 to 650 gold.

Phase Rush

Maximum time between attacks increased from three to four seconds.

Movement speed increased from 25 to 40 percent to 25 to 40 percent, increased to 30 to 50 percent for melee champions.

Prototype: Omnistone

Will no longer give the player Press the Attack or Conqueror as their first rune.

Unflinching

Now properly grants 10 percent slow resistance per Summoner Spell on cooldown.

Exhaust

Duration increased from 2.5 to three seconds.

New mechanic: shows how much damage was reduced.

Items

Bami’s Cinder

New mechanic: Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 6-23 (+0.02 bonus health) and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you.

Cinderhulk

New mechanic: Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 12-29 (+0.04 bonus health) to all enemies it hits and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you.

Sunfire Cape

New mechanic: Once every 10 seconds, your next immobilizing ability deals 26-43 (+0.05 bonus health) to all enemies it hits and releases a fire nova that also deals that bonus damage around you.

General

Slow Resistance Calculation Adjustment

Rework: Slow resistance will stack multiplicatively instead of linearly. As an example of the change, two 30 percent slow resistance effects will now reduce slows by 51 percent rather than 60 percent.

Login Region Selector

When you log in, you’ll automatically be directed to the server associated with your account (so if you log in using your PBE account, you’ll be sent straight to PBE). You’ll also be able to change your language by going to the settings on the login screen (the little cog on the bottom right).

