Only one LoL champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate in Worlds 2023 Swiss stage so far

Worlds 2023 features a refreshed meta after Riot Games launched patches ahead of the tournament’s start. Following those balancing changes, only one champion has maintained a 100 percent presence in the event’s Swiss stage so far.

The champion is none other than Orianna, who is the only champion with a 100 percent pick and ban rate in the Swiss stage, according to a League of Legends stat site Oracle’s Elixir. At the time of writing, she has been picked in 10 games, meaning she has been banned in the remaining 15.

Those who follow Worlds 2023 shouldn’t be surprised by that outcome. Control mages are incredibly popular in Patch 13.19, on which the tournament is played. With that in mind, Orianna has become one of the most popular picks for the mid laners. Additionally, players may swing the game in their favor if they use her ultimate (Shockwave) in a smart way, which is another clutch factor.

When put in the right hands, Orianna can be a game-changer. Image via Riot Games

When you take a look at the other most present champions in the mid lane at Worlds 2023, you’ll see a few other control mages. Azir, Neeko, and Taliyah are all in the top five in terms of pick and ban rate, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Despite the tournament still being days away from being concluded, there are already a few champions who stand out in terms of their popularity, like Xayah and Kalista. Both of them are tied for second place in pick and ban percentage so far at Worlds 2023 but for different reasons. Xayah has been already played 14 times, while Kalista was picked only on three occasions, racking up numerous bans in the meantime.

Worlds 2023 Swiss stage round three rounds up on Monday, Oct. 23, with the teams returning to action in round four on Oct. 26.

