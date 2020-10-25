Only 12 Pick’em participants remain with perfect score heading into Worlds 2020 finals

The last challenge remains to determine who will win an Alienware Battlestation PC.

The semifinal stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship wrapped up this weekend with DAMWON Gaming taking the victory over G2 Esports and Suning defeating Top Esports. Only 12 Pick’em participants remain on the path to winning an Alienware Battlestation with perfect predictions throughout the event so far.

While the group stage felt quite easy to predict due to clear powerhouse teams in each group, the knockout stage was much more difficult. Thousands of people dropped in the first rounds of the knockout stage with only one team seen as dominant: the LCK’s first seed, DAMWON Gaming.

Screengrab via Riot Games

For every World Championship, Riot Games hosts the Pick’em annual challenge in which players can lock in their predictions for the tournament for chances to win prizes such as blue essence, summoner icons, Hextech chests, and more. Last year, only one fan correctly predicted the entirety of the 2019 World Championship and won the grand prize of all five Ultimate skins.

If any of the 12 participants with perfect scores get the last match correct, they’ll win an Alienware Battlestation, the same PC used by pros to play their matches on-stage during this year’s Worlds. Those who participated but didn’t get a perfect score may still have earned other prizes.

Worlds 2020 concludes on Saturday, Oct. 31 with the finals match between Suning and DAMWON Gaming for the World Champion title.

