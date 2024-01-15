One of the last LoL Prime Gaming capsules will score you a free Epic Skin, other goodies

Amazon Prime’s gaming capsule promotion with League of Legends is coming to a close in March, meaning there are just a few capsules left to claim. This month’s one isn’t one you’ll want to miss with a bevy of items up for grabs.

One of the last Prime Gaming Capsules for League, claimable until Feb. 8, contains a guaranteed Epic Skin, 350 RP, champion shards, a mystery ward skin, 200 Orange Essence, two Eternal Shards, a 30-day XP Boost, and a permanent champion.

It’s almost time to say goodbye. Image via Prime Gaming and Riot Games

The League Prime Gaming Capsule is one of the many items players can get for having an Amazon Prime subscription, and it usually contains champion shards, currency, and eternals. Unfortunately, the partnership between Riot Games and Amazon is coming to an end as Amazon opted not to renew their new promotion, which means the final Prime Gaming capsules and rewards for all of Riot’s games will end in March. This means that the League Prime capsule that just dropped is one of the very last ones we’ll get. But it’s not all bad, as this particular capsule has a guaranteed Epic skin.

In addition to the guaranteed Epic skin, you’ll also be stocked up with a little extra RP and Orange Essence, as well as champion shards. If you’ve been playing League for a while you may already have most—if not all—of the champions, so the shards aren’t the best reward. However, they can be disenchanted into Blue Essence, which you can use the next time the Essence Emporium rolls around. Everything else in the capsule is a nice touch, including the guaranteed skin.

I got the Epic Warden Quinn skin, the Definitely Not a Ward ward skin, and the Kai’Sa Series One Eternal in my loot capsule. However, as these are random, you might get different rewards—but I’m pretty happy with mine.

For this particular capsule, you have until Feb. 8 to claim it, and as the loot partnership between Riot and Amazon will end in March, this is one of the last capsules. If you’re a League player with an Amazon Prime subscription, make sure you claim the capsule before then.