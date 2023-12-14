Riot says Prime Gaming loot drops are ending after Amazon decides not to renew promotion

The partnership between Riot Games and Prime Gaming is coming to a close next year, according to the developer behind League of Legends and VALORANT, which means an end to monthly Riot title loot drops for all Prime Gaming members.

Riot confirmed the end of the partnership on Dec. 14, claiming that Prime Gaming, a division of Amazon, “has decided not to renew our promotion.” The final Prime Gaming capsule drop for Riot is set for March 2024.

One of several promotions from the Riot Games and Prime Gaming partnership. Image via Prime Gaming

The developer has assured players that any content that has already been unlocked via Prime Gaming drops will remain on a player’s account. Riot senior vice president and VALORANT lead Anna Donlon weighed in on the announcement on X, saying the team “will continue to find different opportunities to reward you for all the ways you play and engage.”

VALORANT players with a Prime Gaming account have previously been able to acquire various gun buddies, player cards, and sprays through these monthly drops. League of Legends players were gifted “Prime Gaming Capsules” that included 350 RP, an epic champion skin, a ward skin, XP boosts, and several other consumables.

This doesn’t mean the VALORANT items and League capsules will be gone forever, though. The original partnership between Riot and Prime Gaming reportedly ended at the end of 2022, with a Feb. 16 extended deadline given for players to claim the final capsule. But the two sides were able to hammer out a deal, given that more capsules and Riot drops were made available on the Prime Gaming loot page throughout 2023.

By publicizing the current deal’s expiration, Riot could be trying to use public outcry to pressure Prime Gaming to reconsider the renewal of the promotion. With a few months before the current deal is set to expire, both sides have plenty of time to make it back to the negotiating table.