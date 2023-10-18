One of LoL’s original champions re-emerges as top choice in Patch 13.20

With how often the League of Legends meta shifts, it becomes increasingly likely that champions who were once prevalent in the past will return to their original strengths—which is exactly what has happened with one of the most recognizable members of the cast.

Though he hasn’t been directly buffed or nerfed in a number of patches, Garen, the Might of Demacia, has cemented his presence as not only one of the premier top lane choices in League Patch 13.20 but possibly the strongest and safest champion on the patch. According to data collected from OP.GG, U.GG, and champion.gg, Garen boasts a 52-percent win rate at nearly all levels of play, with his play rate having also increased by over five percent.

Garen is perhaps the most mechanically simple champion available in League, often making him a great choice for new players. His juggernaut, all-in playstyle rewards players who enjoy fearlessly charging into groups of enemies, though his straightforward gameplay leads many top lane players to indulge in more multi-layered picks like Jax and K’Sante, who can be a lot more useful in teamfights at all points of the game.

But the rise in popularity of a Phase Rush plus Stridebreaker Garen build has turned the juggernaut into a speedy assassin that can deplete health bars with the simple press of three buttons, then get away without a scratch. Garen’s Q already provides him with movement speed when activated, so when combined with this specific keystone and Mythic item, as well as a Black Cleaver and Dead Man’s Plate, Garen can shred through even the tankiest champions with ease.

If left unchecked, a splitpushing Garen can lead waves directly into the base while making quick work of any champion in his path with a Q-E-R combo—often requiring the entire opposing team to stop him, particularly champions that can exploit his weakness to magic damage and crowd control.

Garen has even made an appearance at this year’s League World Championship, with Team BDS’ Adam reaching deep into his large arsenal of picks to show the international stage the strengths—and very few weaknesses—that the Might of Demacia possesses. As a champion that performs well into the patch’s most meta top lane champions like Renekton, Jax, and K’Sante, it’s likely that Garen will continue to be present in some capacity during the remainder of Worlds, whether that be him being picked or banned.

Despite his power, Garen was not present in the patch preview for League Patch 13.21, which is expected to be released on Oct. 25, nor were any of the components that have turned him into a powerful champion listed as being nerfed. Therefore, Garen is set to remain the king of the top lane meta for at least a little longer until Riot Games deems his strengths unhealthy for the game.

