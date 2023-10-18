Caitlyn, Briar among 6 LoL champs to receive huge damage nerfs in Patch 13.21

Briar, Jinx, Caitlyn, Aurelion Sol, Dr. Mundo, and Rammus make up six League of Legends champions set to receive early game and scaling damage nerfs in the upcoming Patch 13.21, rolling out next week on Oct. 25.

Although the biggest patches for season 13, like the Worlds patch and the mid-season patch, are live, many are waiting for the season 14 preseason patch. And while we wait, that doesn’t mean there aren’t big changes coming to the Rift in the process.

League’s big boss gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon”‘ Leung-Harrison revealed on Oct. 17 the six champions who are set to receive nerfs in the upcoming Patch 13.21.

Full Preview:

Jungle Followup: Jungle followup isn't listed here, but we plan on returning the AD ratio to the pet and adjusting some of the healing values. Our short term plans are to get the within role balance back so the different classes (and the champions within them) are… pic.twitter.com/pFDb3K90BM — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) October 18, 2023

At first glance, these champ nerfs may be surprising—especially the Caitlyn nerf considering she has a 49.61 percent win rate across all ranks according to League stat tracker U.GG. Phroxzon did mention they were only targeting her Lethality build, but even that has a poor win rate of recent, so unless they buff one of her core items, the damage nerfs she will get in Patch 13.21 may knock her further down the ladder.

But the remaining nerfs are definitely necessary. Briar’s nerf is a welcome relief among players, as they’re already doing everything possible to reduce her jungle clear and impact on the Rift, even if it’s not by much. League dev hope her nerfs will reduce her overall power but ensure she retains her status as a threat in the midgame.

With Jinx, Aurelion Sol, and Rammus, the devs believe reducing their early game or scaling damage should help cap their burst damage potential that has made them potent in League. A nerf to Dr. Mundo’s massive health bar is always welcome but moreso given his near-53 percent win rate on the Rift.

Unfortunately, many of these champs had finally become viable in ranked play after extremely long stints at the bottom of the tier list. Therefore, it’s sad to see them get knocked down a peg or two.

League Patch 13.21 will land on the Rift next week.

