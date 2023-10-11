BDS Adam almost broke a LoL Worlds record with his signature pick against Team Whales

Team BDS’ Adam has put on quite the show at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship so far. After smashing Golden Guardians in the Qualifying Series with champions like Garen, he came painfully close to breaking a record with his signature pick today.

Adam picked his go-to champion Darius against Team Whales on Oct. 11 and went absolutely god-mode, finishing the first game of the series with 8/0/4 KDA. He dominated the Vietnamese team so much that he accumulated the second-high gold difference at 14 minutes for a top laner in Worlds history with 3,300 gold, according to analyst QuickShot.

Adam’s Darius is unstoppable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First place goes to LNG Esports’ Ale at Worlds 2021 after he recorded a 3,600 gold difference against INFINITY.

This is Adam’s second time at Worlds. The French player previously made an appearance at the tournament with Fnatic. Unfortunately for him, the European squad finished 1-5 in their group.

Adam can easily improve that record if he helps BDS advance further in Worlds 2023. The new format this year means BDS first have to go through the Play-In stage to make it to the Swiss stage.

Being the only team in the Worlds 2023 Play-In from a major region, BDS are expected to qualify. But they’ll have to beat Team Whale and whoever else stands in their way.

