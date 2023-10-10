Worlds 2023: Play-In stage scores, standings, and results

The opening moves, battles, and heartbreak for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship are being played out in the Play-Ins stage at LoL Arena in Seoul this week.

Following Team BDS’ rapid demolition of LCS hopefuls Golden Guardians in the curtain raiser on Monday, the Worlds 2023 campaign has now begun in earnest for eight challengers, including GAM Esports, PSG Talon, LOUD, and plenty more.

Over six days, the first eight teams up to the mark will battle for just two spots in the next stage, the illustrious and very star-studded Main Event Swiss stage. Teams begin with best-of-three action on Tuesday and Wednesday before moving to do-or-die lower bracket clashes midway through the week before it all culminates in two best-of-five qualifying matches.

It’s all very exciting, and of course, you have to keep up with all the action.

Worlds 2023: Play-Ins standings

Right now, not a single minion has been killed in the 2023 Worlds Play-Ins stage, with eight of the world’s best-in-class League teams waiting with bated breath to prove their strength out on Summoner’s Rift—all of which means the Play-Ins standings haven’t changed just yet. Soon, we’ll have our first winners and losers of the tournament, starting with Movistar R7 vs. PSG Talon on Tuesday.

The Worlds 2023 Play-Ins bracket before a match has been played. Image via Leaguepedia

Worlds 2023: Play-Ins scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for Worlds 2023 Play-Ins, including the results of each match and any eliminations. This first stage of the championship will run until Oct. 15. All times here are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays.

Round One

Tuesday, Oct. 10

2am: Movistar R7 vs. PSG Talon

5am: LOUD vs. GAM Esports

Wednesday, Oct. 11

2am: DetonatioN FM vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

5am: Team BDS vs. Team Whales

Friday, Oct. 13

2am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

Round Two

Thursday, Oct. 12

2am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14

2am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

Qualifiers

Saturday, Oct. 14

10pm: TBD vs TBD

Sunday, Oct. 15

3am: TBD vs. TBD

How does Play-Ins work at Worlds this year?

The WQS has wrapped; now, we start the real show. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The Worlds Play-In acts as a mini-qualifier for the world’s minor League regions, with eight teams from the PCS (Asia-Pacific), VCS (Vietnam), LJL (Japan), CBLOL (Brazil), LLA (Latin America), and the WQS clashing heads for two spots in the main event next week.

The teams have been sorted into two double-elimination brackets of four teams, with the top two from each reseeded into a qualifier best-of-five. The two Bo5 winners will join the world’s major league representatives in the Swiss stage.

How to watch the League Worlds 2023 Play-In stage

If you’ve got a Riot Games Account and actively play League, you might want to tune in for Worlds via Riot’s official League esports site. Connecting your Twitch account to your Riot account and watching through the website will enable drops on your account, with a variety of League rewards up for grabs just by viewing the tournament.

Otherwise, you’ll be able to watch the main event stream on Twitch or YouTube. For those who want to watch in another language, Leaguepedia has listed a number of official channels covering the event in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, and many more languages.

Alternatively, some popular streamers and content creators have linked up with Riot as official Worlds co-streamers, broadcasting matches live.

This article will be updated throughout the Worlds 2023 Play-Ins.

