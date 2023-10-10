LOUD pull off incredible penta kill in LoL Worlds 2023’s first upset victory

LOUD team posing at the Worlds 2023 stage.
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

Worlds 2023 officially began on Oct. 10 when the first two Play-In games took place. In the second series of the day between LOUD and GAM Esports, the Brazilian squad pulled off not only an upset but the first penta kill of the tournament.

In the first game of the 2-0 LOUD victory over their Vietnamese rivals, Korean AD Carry Route was playing Kai’Sa. The player delivered a stellar KDA of 11/0/5, and also grabbed a penta kill by the end of the first match, where he and his teammates dove the fountain to secure the achievement.

At this point in the game, LOUD’s victory to make it 1-0 was just a matter of seconds away. The CBLOL representatives countered GAM Esports’ early aggression well and got behind the steering wheel around the 20-minute mark. Since then, they crushed the opposition, with Route being their main ace in the hole. In the last teamfight, the ADC quickly grabbed a quadra kill, and his remaining teammates dove for the enemy Xayah to cement Route as the player with the first penta kill at Worlds 2023.

LOUD looked really dominating in the first match, and they carried that domination into the following one. Despite the second game being somewhat close for most of it, Route and his crew once again managed to prevail in close teamfights which secured them a swift triumph in the best-of-three series.

With this result, LOUD moved to Group A’s upper bracket, while GAM Esports dropped to the lower bracket. PSG Talon will be LOUD’s next enemies, since they defeated Movistar R7 in the opening match of the day, also with a 2-0 score.

Worlds 2023 continues on Oct. 11, where four new teams will enter the fray, including LEC’s Team BDS, who won the Worlds Qualifying Series on Monday, Oct. 9.

