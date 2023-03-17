One LoL top laner records massive Challenger win rate drop following Patch 13.5 nerfs

After receiving some major nerfs in League of Legends Patch 13.5, one champion’s win rate dropped significantly at the high ranks.

The champion that recorded such a massive drop is Gangplank. The Saltwater Scourge currently sits at a 46.37 percent win rate in Challenger, the fourth-lowest among top laners, according to a League stat site U.GG. His win rate was entirely different in the previous patch, where he boasted a score of 53.12 percent, the fourth-highest in the top lane.

Gangplank didn’t receive any major nerfs to his kit, however. He only got his passive’s true damage lowered and his cooldown on Powder Keg was extended to 18 seconds at all ranks. Still, since he’s a champion that requires high skill and every slight detail counts when playing him, the sudden drop isn’t that surprising.

Either way, while this certainly influences Gangplank’s usage in the higher ranks of solo queue, it should have low to no impact at all on the professional scene. In the 2023 LCK Spring Split, the Saltwater Scourge has been picked only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. He’s been chosen the same number of times in the 2023 LCS Spring Split so far.

With that in mind, it’s likely that Gangplank won’t be picked at all in the upcoming games since he was targeted with the nerf hammer in Patch 13.5. And the champion is nowhere to be seen in the early patch notes for Patch 13.6 for League, teasing that his state might not be updated by Riot in the near future.